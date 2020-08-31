Robert E. Shaw, 86, of Ligonier died Friday, Aug, 28, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Nov. 23, 1933, in Derry Township, a son of the late William and Gertrude Kahl Shaw.
Bob was a graduate of Latrobe Area High School and had been a cheerleader. He was a U.S. Army veteran and had served in Alaska.
He had worked at Carborundum and had owned and operated Laurel Mountain Farm Supply in Ligonier. He was an avid outdoorsman and was an expert on birds. He volunteered at the banding lab at Powdermill Nature Reserve.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Shaw, and his two sisters, Patricia Huskey and Dorothy Morrow.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane Berkey Shaw; a daughter, Robin Shaw of Ligonier; two sons, Eric Shaw (Jan) of Rector and Patrick Shaw of Mobile, Alabama; five grandchildren, Caitlin Shaw and her husband, Hasib Hussein, Ian Shaw, Emma Hunt, Jeffrey Hunt Jr. and Padraig Hunt, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Paul Wilson officiating.
Private interment will be made in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
