Robert E. Himler Jr., 78, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born June 21, 1943, in Derry Township, a son of the late Robert E. and Grace (Snyder) Himler.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as a welder for Vulcan Mold. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church.
He loved football and baseball, especially when it came to cheering for the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Yankees. His favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, boating, golfing and going to the casino. He had a passion for fast cars and had the thrill of owning and driving them throughout his life. Most importantly Robert loved his family who were so special to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved grandson Robert E. Himler IV and his in-laws, John and Ruth Rummell, whom he called “Pap & Nanny.”
He is survived by his wife of more than 61 years, Margaret “Marge” Rummell Himler; his children, Robert E. Himler III and his wife, Elizabeth, of Greensburg, Susan Ruth Himler Rosa of Latrobe, Scott Alan Himler and his wife, Brenda, of Latrobe and Brooks Michael Himler and his wife, Jennifer, of Latrobe; his grandchildren Lucas Himler (Jamie), Zachary Himler, Tayler Brennan (Cody) and Allison Ruth Himler; his stepsister, Kathy Wisner, and a special cousin, Jack Snyder.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, in the funeral home chapel.
Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.