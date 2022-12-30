Robert E. Duff Sr., 94, of Blairsville (Derry Township) passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at home.
The son of Russell and Florence (Leonard) Duff, he was born May 26, 1928, in Export.
Mr. Duff graduated from Franklin Regional High School, Class of 1946, and served in the U.S. Army. He worked on the dairy farm for many years and also drove school bus for Smith Bus Co.
He loved working on the farm and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Robert E. Duff Jr. of Blairsville, Elizabeth A. Duff of Blairsville and Janet Wenhold (Kenneth) of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; five grandchildren, Carl Wenhold (Ranada), Jennifer Jones, Melissa Monticue (Jason), Jaime Reid (Joshua) and Rachel Duff; 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Josephine Schafer Duff; second wife, Joan Weidl Duff; son John Duff Sr.; daughter-in-law, Charlene Lloyd Duff; sister, Elizabeth Bollinger; brother-in-law, James Bollinger, and a grandson, John M. Duff Jr.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, in the funeral home with Pastor Joshua Reid officiating.
Interment will be in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
