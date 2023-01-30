Robert D. Piper, 87, of Unity Township died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home.
He was born Dec. 24, 1935, in Mount Pleasant, a son of the late Joseph M. and Leona B. (Johnson) Piper.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 9:30 am
Robert D. Piper, 87, of Unity Township died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home.
He was born Dec. 24, 1935, in Mount Pleasant, a son of the late Joseph M. and Leona B. (Johnson) Piper.
Bob was a graduate of East Huntingdon High School Class of 1953 and served with the U.S. Army Reserve. Prior to retirement, he was a bus driver for First Student and Laidlaw and previously worked at Latrobe United Methodist Church and Modulus Corp., Mount Pleasant. He was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church, where he was active in the choir, Sunday School, golf league and men’s breakfast at the church. Bob enjoyed football, BattleBots, puzzles, small engine and tractor repairs, was a farmer and talked to or helped anyone he could. He was a member of F&AM Loyalhanna Lodge 275 and member and treasurer of IOOF Lodge 541, both in Latrobe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert D. Piper Jr.; a sister, Sara Suter, and a brother, Curtis Piper.
Bob is survived by his wife, Ellen C. French Piper; five children, Chuck Piper (Laurie) of Commerce Township, Michigan, Alison Piper of Sparks, Nevada, Timothy Piper (Maria) of Gibsonia, David Piper (Jose Martinez) of Escondido, California, and Janice Barry (Michael) of Hopkinton, Massachusetts; eight grand-children, Robert (Renae), Brian (Laura), Kevin (Mara), Adam, Nick, Marissa, Nate and Noah; seven great-grandchildren, Amelia, Taelor, Liliana, Skyler, Rudy, Carter and Nash; two brothers, Joseph Piper (Martha) and Ben Piper (Joanne); a sister, Rebekah Stants (Skip); his father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Alice French; three sisters-in-law, Betsy Moore (Paul), Edie Nevins (Chuck) and Amy Massimini (Joe), and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Dr. Chris Livermore officiating. Please go directly to the church on Thursday.
Private interment in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Latrobe UMC, 440 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Loyalhanna Lodge 275 will conduct a memorial service 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
