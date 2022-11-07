Robert D. Newmeyer

Robert D. “Bob” Newmeyer, 89, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside.
He was born Feb. 3, 1933, in Latrobe, a son of the late George E. and Martha E. (Stickle) Newmeyer.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Robert D. “Bob” Newmeyer, 89, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside.
He was born Feb. 3, 1933, in Latrobe, a son of the late George E. and Martha E. (Stickle) Newmeyer.
Prior to his retirement, Bob worked in the electrical manufacturing field at Teledyne Vasco for more than 50 years.
He was a faithful member of the Latrobe First Church of God, where he served as a church elder. Bob had such a love of the Scriptures. He taught Sunday School and Bible studies and preached God’s Word from the pulpit and at any given opportunity. He loved to sing in church and even play his harmonica. His life was a living example of his love for people and sharing the Gospel to all with whom he came in contact. Bob was a faithful servant until the end of his life here.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Myra Daline Newmeyer, on March 19, 2022, and his siblings, George E. Newmeyer Jr. and Phyllis Jean Strupp.
Bob is survived by two daughters, Cynthia D. Lowden and her husband, Paul, of Latrobe and Donna M. Waldron and her fiance, Bill Goulding, of Blairsville; four grandchildren, Melissa Vezendy and her husband, David, Stephanie Collier and her husband, Shawn, Rob Waldron and Brittany Waldron, and three great-grandchildren, Brooks, Andie and Andrew.
Friends were received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service was held 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the First Church of God, 616 Princeton St., Latrobe, with his pastor, the Rev. Michael Bobula, officiating. Everyone was asked to please go directly to the church.
Private interment was in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Latrobe First Church of God, 616 Princeton St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.