Robert D. McCann

Robert Dale McCann, 77, of West Newton passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at H.J. Heinz Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 9, 1945, in Latrobe, a son of the late Robert B. and Mary Jane (Palmer) McCann.
Bob was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the Army 552nd MP Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Debra K. McCann.
Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Jocelyn Sims McCann; two daughters, Erin (Jay Boardman) and Megan (Tom Korpar); two grandsons, Henry Robert Boardman and Dale Louis Korpar; two sisters, Susan (John) DePalma and Carol (Rick) McIntyre, and several nieces and nephews.
Bob peacefully passed, finding comfort in the thought of being reunited with his beloved canine companion, Murphy.
Friends and family will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, in J. William McCauley Jr. Funeral Home, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31.
Interment with military honors will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Newton VFW Post 7812, 117 Water St., West Newton, PA 15089, or a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhome.com.
