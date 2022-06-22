Robert D. Johnston of Ligonier died peacefully in his home Saturday, June 11, 2022. His parents were Edward N. Johnston and Elianor J. (Nicely) Johnston of Ligonier. Robert passed over at the age of 96 and is survived by his wife, Lavonne B. Endersbe Johnston, of 77 years of marriage.
Robert met his wife while on leave during World War II as Lavonne was working at Northwestern Airlines, fixing planes that had bullet damage. It was love at first sight; they both were 18 years old.
They had two children, Ronald L. Johnston (who died in 2006) (also a Navy veteran) and Kathy D. Johnston, who lives in Ligonier. Robert is also survived by his only brother, Kenneth Johnston of Clinton, Missouri, and Kenneth’s daughter, Norie (Elianor) Cox of Clinton. Robert and Lavonne had three granddaughters, Corby Hernandez of Daytona Beach, Florida, Stacy Van Sluytman of Darlington, Pennsylvania, and Kara Schroeder of Wyoming, Minnesota. Robert was also very proud of his seven great-grandchildren and had a great-great-grandson.
As a World War II veteran, he was in the Navy and spent most of his time on a destroyer chasing down Japanese subs and protecting other ships. Because of his love of nature and all our natural resources of this land we call home he used his talents in the field of conservation, forestry and the education of how to protect. Robert retired after 35 years with the Minnesota State Parks Department as a supervisor of parks.
Robert and Lavonne moved back several years ago to his birthplace of Ligonier from Florida. Always active in community work and stewardship, Robert belonged to the Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years, as well as the Eastern Star and 60-plus years with VFW. Robert D. Johnston was a wonderful man who treasured his family, honored his country, and dedicated his talents and abilities to all people. He was a man who was easy to love and you would want in your life. He will be missed and never forgotten.
No services will be held at this time. The family would like to thank the kind, thoughtful friends and neighbors for all their compassion and caring responses to our great loss.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements.
