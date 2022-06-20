Robert D. “Bob” Cogan, 84, Bellwood, formerly of Latrobe, died Wednesday evening, June 8, 2022, at UPMC Altoona.
He was born April 16, 1938, in Latrobe, a son of the late Edgar and Marie (Graham) Cogan.
He married Dolores D. “Dee” Hruby, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 23, 2020.
Surviving are his daughter, Suzanne L. “Suzy” (Matt) Keagy of Mount Holly Springs, and two granddaughters, Courtney Keagy of Mount Holly Springs and Lindsey (Mark) Chimel of Pittsburgh.
Bob was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey A. Cogan, on Dec. 27, 2017, and brother, Kenneth.
Bob was a 1956 graduate of Latrobe High School. In June 2002, he retired as an enforcement officer with Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control-Enforcement, after 32 years of service. In 1994, Bob was the first recipient of the Liquor Enforcement Officer of the Year award. Upon his retirement, he was recognized by the Senate of Pennsylvania for his years of distinguished service and dedication, along with a Pennsylvania House of Representatives Citation, acknowledging his loyalty and commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and their communities.
He also served with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Division 110th Infantry.
Among several other club memberships, he was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Mid State Lodge 100 and Bald Eagle Lodge 051; Free & Accepted Masons Loyalhanna Lodge 275; Fraternal Order of Eagles, Bellwood, and American Legion, Bellwood.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bob enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family, and he cherished the memories made at the family camp in McKean County.
He also became an avid gardener, growing vegetables and flowers, of which he loved sharing his harvest with family and friends.
A private celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of his family.
Interment will be at Blair Memorial Park, Antis Township.
The family suggests that contributions in Bob’s memory be made to Troopers Helping Troopers, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110, (TroopersHelpingTroopers.org).
Arrangements are by Jon C. Russin Funeral Home Inc., Bellwood, PA 16617.
