Robert C. Neighly, 93, of Latrobe passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born July 1, 1930, in Latrobe, the son of the late Samuel C. and Julia (Shaffer) Neighly.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Robert C. Neighly, 93, of Latrobe passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born July 1, 1930, in Latrobe, the son of the late Samuel C. and Julia (Shaffer) Neighly.
Prior to retirement in 1993, Robert was employed by Kennametal Inc. in Latrobe for 41 years. He was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Latrobe, where he formerly served as an elder and helped for many years with its annual apple dumpling fundraiser. He was an avid photographer, woodworker and vegetable gardener and enjoyed canning and beekeeping. He was also proud of the home that he and his wife built back in 1952.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Neighly; a son, Robert Neighly Jr.; a granddaughter, Jennifer Boske; a son-in-law, Richard Stahl, and three sisters, Martha Harr, Armeda Gray and Janet Hicks.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of more than 71 years, Evelyn Henry Neighly; three children, Debra Stahl, David Neighly (Dianna Cipriani) and Darlene Zacchetti (Tim); a daughter-in-law, Dora Neighly; 11 grand-children; 16 great-grand-children; a great-great-grandchild, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt thank-you is extended to all of the family members, especially Josh, Jake and Ben, who helped care for Robert so that he could remain in his home.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, in Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, with Pastor Bobbie Hineline officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented