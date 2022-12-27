Robert C. Frisky Sr., 91, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at his home.
Born Sept. 5, 1931, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Clifford G. and Ada Rebecca (Igo) Frisky.
Bob was a member of St. Rose Church, where he had been a lector and taught CCD for many years. He had also been a member of the St. Rose Seniors and Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Kennametal Inc. with 44 years of service. He was a graduate of St. Vincent Prep School and went on to serve as an MP with the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of corporal, during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 515, B.P.O. Elks Lodge 907, Frontier Club and the AARP. Bob enjoyed working on his berry farm for more than 25 years, traveling, trips to casinos, and being with his family and friends. He always had a joke, poem or riddle to share, and a smile on his face.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert C. Frisky Jr.; brother, William J. “Bill” Frisky, and three sisters, Rebecca Jean Frisky, Mary Lou Davis and Eileen R. Keefe.
Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Michelle A. “Mickey” Keefe Frisky of Latrobe; his mother-in-law, Mary Ann Keefe; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harry Keefe (Sue), Denny Keefe, Susie Keefe, Ed Keefe, Mary Ann Herczyk (Albert), Joe Keefe (Sue) and Darlene Keefe; his special great-nephew, Jaxson; several nieces and nephews; his adopted family, Kevin, Edith and Allie Brown; special friends, the Walkers, Yanossys and Dominicks, and his four-legged little girl, Lily Rose.
The family would like to thank Bridge’s Hospice for the awesome care they provided to Bob, especially Bridget, Tara, Shannon and Becky.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 will conduct a service 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Rose Church.
Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery with military honors accorded by VFW Post 33.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, or to a charity of your choice.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
