Robert “Bob” Mills, 81, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born June 4, 1941, in Greensburg, a son of the late George and Amalia (Youngblood) Mills.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Robert “Bob” Mills, 81, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born June 4, 1941, in Greensburg, a son of the late George and Amalia (Youngblood) Mills.
A graduate of Greensburg High School Class of 1959, Bob attended Carnegie Technical Institute, where he received a degree in industrial engineering and served 28 years in the information technology department at Latrobe Steel. After his retirement in 1992, Bob spent many years consulting and volunteering for his high school alumni association. He was also a member of APICs, where he served on the board of the Pittsburgh chapter in various capacities. He enjoyed traveling, achieving his goal of visiting all 50 states and Europe. In addition to being an avid reader, his family will remember him fondly for his sound counsel and encyclopedic knowledge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, George Henry Mills, Jack Mills, Doris Patten, Edward Mills, Joyce Voll, Gail Rohrbacher and Donald Mills.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of more than 57 years, Janet L. Rohrbacher Mills; his children, Kimberly Mills DelSordo and her husband, Daniel, of Coopersburg, Lehigh County, and Scott Mills and his wife, Janet, of Coraopolis; his grandchildren, Matthew and Hannah DelSordo and Corisa and Morgan Mills, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 27, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel directly following visitation at noon with Pastor William Schaefer officiating.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofunerahome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.