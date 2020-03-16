Robert “Bob” Kolling, 75, of Lake Isabella, California, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in California.
He was born June 15, 1944, in Pleasant Unity, a son of the late Richard J. and Marguerite (Olson) Kolling.
Bob moved to California in May 1966.
He is survived by three sons, Jesse of Murrieta, California, Mike of Highland, California, and Dan Kolling of Rancho Cucamonga, California; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard “Dick” Kolling and wife Nancy of Jeannette, John “Jack” Kolling and wife Sandy of Pleasant Unity and Ed Kolling and wife Shari of Unity Township; his sister, Mary Jane Firment and husband Kevin of Unity Township, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in April in California.
Condolences may be left at www.bachafh.com
Commented