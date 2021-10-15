Robert “Bob” J. Guilyard, 56, of Bellefonte passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born July 30, 1965, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Frank and Cecilia (Rebic) Guilyard.
On May 27, 2006, he married his beloved wife, Melissa R. Ferry, who survives him at home after sharing over 15 years of marriage together.
Bob graduated from Penn State with his bachelor of science in electrical engineering. He worked as a computer hardware engineer for Hewlett-Packard. (Prior to this, Bob played professional minor league baseball.)
In addition to his wife, Melissa, he is survived by his son, Antonio Guilyard of Cranberry Township.
Bob was a member of Christ Community Church. He loved serving God by helping anyone he could. Bob served the church in every capacity: The prayer team, usher, business manager, chaplain, board member, and minister to all. He loved to study God’s Word. Bob was also an avid Pittsburgh fan, always cheering on the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins!
Friends and family will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Christ Community Church, 200 Ellis Place, State College.
A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mitch Smith officiating.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service Inc. in Bellefonte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to the Christ Community Church CARE Program, 200 Ellis Place, State College, PA 16801.
