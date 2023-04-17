Robert B. Vicini, 85, of Derry passed away peacefully Thursday, April 13, 2023.
He was born June 8, 1937, in Barnesboro, the son of Guido and Sue (Motel) Vicini.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Robert B. Vicini, 85, of Derry passed away peacefully Thursday, April 13, 2023.
He was born June 8, 1937, in Barnesboro, the son of Guido and Sue (Motel) Vicini.
Bob was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church of Bradenville. He had retired as a group leader from ICI and was an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer, holding memberships to the Derry Rod & Gun Club, the Derry Ukes, the Greek Club, the Slovak Club, the Elks and the Derry Area Historical Society. Many of his other enjoyments came from cruising and traveling with his wife and friends.
He is survived by his wife of over 63 years, JoAnne Zanella Vicini; sons, Robert M. Vicini (Jan) of Coudersport and Rod A. Vicini of Derry; his three grandsons, Jacob, Jordan and Max, along with his great-granddaughter, Aria.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
A very special thank-you to his caregivers, Eunice and Joan, Greensburg Care Center staff and Bridges Hospice, who all took such good care of him and did so much to get that special grin on his face, and to Joan’s dog, Willy, who visited him each day.
Memorials may be made to the Derry Area Historical Society, the Caldwell Memorial Library, the Westmoreland Food Bank or St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented