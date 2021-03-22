Robert A. “Bob” Maher, 93, of Latrobe passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living, Latrobe.
He was born Aug. 16, 1927, in Latrobe, a son of the late William A. and Edna G. (Hunt) Maher. His family had lived in an apartment in the Latrobe Brewery during prohibition, which is where Bob was born.
Bob was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe. He was a graduate of Latrobe High School. A veteran of World War II, he served with the U.S. Navy in North Africa. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for more than 40 years, and was known to many in the community as the always friendly and helpful person behind the counter in the Latrobe Post Office. He was a member of Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 and the B.P.O. Elks 907.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce (Casey) Maher; his son, Thomas Maher and his daughter-in-law, Trudy Maher; seven brothers, Monsignor William Maher, John, Edward, James Roger, Richard, Leo and Archabbot Paul Maher, OSB, and three sisters, Regina Atkinson, Sister Rita Maher, RSM, and Loretta Maher.
He is survived by three children, sons, Timothy, of Boardman, Ohio, Christopher and his spouse, Mary, of Cary, North Carolina, and daughter, Mary and her spouse, Madelynn Rigopoulos, of Cambria, California; six grandchildren, Carolyn of Brooklyn, New York, Eric of Columbia, South Carolina, Mary of Culver City, California, Shaun and his spouse, Kristin, of Plymouth Meeting, Corey of King of Prussia, Casey of Fallon, Nevada, and brother Joseph of Latrobe.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Brookdale Senior Living of Latrobe for their care of Bob for nearly nine years.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing while attending Mass. Because the pandemic, there will not be any other gatherings at this time.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Christ the Divine Teacher School in Latrobe.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
