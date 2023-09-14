Robert A. Benson, 72, of Freedom, Beaver County, went home to our Lord, peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, surrounded throughout the day by family and loved ones.
Robert was the son of the late Clifford G. Benson Sr. and Gladys Dietz Benson.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Robert A. Benson, 72, of Freedom, Beaver County, went home to our Lord, peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, surrounded throughout the day by family and loved ones.
Robert was the son of the late Clifford G. Benson Sr. and Gladys Dietz Benson.
Bob is survived by his brother, Clifford G. Benson Jr. (Cheryl); his three nephews, Matthew Benson, Gregory (Courtney Elizabeth) Benson and Paul Benson; along with his cherished great-nieces, Brinsley Grace, Charlotte, Blakelyn and Savannah. Bob also is survived by several cousins.
After Robert graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School, he received his B.S. degree in business administration from The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, and his Master of Business Administration degree from the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh. A certified public accountant and finance professional, Robert’s career took him to many leadership roles in the finance function, both in the United States and overseas. Later in his career, Bob joined the academic community teaching graduate and undergraduate finance and accounting courses.
Robert was generous with his time and talents and often participated with organizations in the community, including Pittsburgh Inner City Boys Club and Habitat for Humanity. In his leisure time, Robert enjoyed golfing with his nephews, brother and friends. He also loved spending time with his nephews and great-nieces. Robert was a loyal Penn State fan and thoroughly enjoyed cheering the Nittany Lions on, both at home or at the stadium. He also was a devoted fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams. Robert “Uncle Bob” will be forever treasured in the hearts of his family and friends. His faith in the Lord Jesus was the source of his strength and joy.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at St. Stephen’s Church, 405 Frederick Ave., Sewickley, PA 15143.
Burial to take place at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements are entrusted to Richard D. Cole Funeral Home Inc., 328 Beaver St., Sewickley, PA 15143.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make a donation to The ALS Association to help make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until there is a cure. To donate online, please visit als.org/wpa OR mail a check made payable to “ALSA” to 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
To leave a memory of Bob, visit www.richarddcolefh.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented