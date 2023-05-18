Robert A. Apel Jr., 72, of Youngstown passed away peacefully at UPMC Montefiore Wednesday, May 17, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 28, 1950, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Robert A. “Puck” Apel Sr. and Shirley A. Holmes Apel.
Robert worked as a metallographer at Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research Inc. for 47 years before his retirement in 2020. He loved his family and enjoyed traveling with his wife, particularly to beaches. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams, enjoyed taking on home remodeling projects, and was a connoisseur of pizza places near and far.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Deborah Wegley Apel; his children, Robert A. Apel IV and his wife, Tisha, of Cranberry Township, Jason Apel and his wife, Lisa, of Latrobe and Nathan Apel and his wife, Kaylee, of Creedmoor, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Sydney and Addison Apel; his sister, Susan Apel and her husband, Keith Irwin, of Lebanon, New Hampshire; his aunt, Mary Lou Apel Rossi and her husband, Donald, of Latrobe, and many cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant son, Robert A. Apel III.
The family would like to thank the staff at Select Specialty Montefiore for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in Unity Chapel, Unity Township, with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the American Heart Association.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
