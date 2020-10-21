Rita (August) Kuba, 83, of Catonsville, Maryland, formerly of Latrobe, made her way to heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Charlestown Retirement Community.
Rita was born March 17, 1937, to Joseph and Anna (Onderko) August in Latrobe.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, John F. Kuba.
Rita spent most of her life in Latrobe, raising her family and taking care of her father and in-laws. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family around their backyard pool. She and John were dedicated Steelers fans, making their way to many games and two Super Bowls. She loved to dance, especially the jitterbug and polkas, with John. They spent many winters in Myrtle Beach.
Rita moved to Charlestown Retirement Community in 2008 after the death of John and was an active member of the community. She went on many trips, was an avid painter and an incredible Wii bowler. The one thing she loved most of all was spending time with her wonderful grandchildren. Her smile and kind nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rita is survived by her daughters, Angel Bivens and her husband, Chris, of Ellicott City, Maryland, and Andrea Kuba, and wife, Kim Farls, of Pittsburgh; her two grandchildren, Connor and Sydney Bivens, and many nieces and nephews.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, visitation will be private. A public Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in St. Vincent Basilica, immediately followed by interment in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita’s memory can be made to: Gilchrist Hospice, Home/Residential Center online at: ghcinc.convio.net/donate or by mail at: Gilchrist, Attn: Development Dept., 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
