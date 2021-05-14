Rita Ann Zurick, loving wife, mother and grandmother, joined her husband, Joe, in heaven on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Rita passed away at the age of 78 in Sarasota, Florida.
Rita was born on Feb. 27, 1943, to John C. Hawanchak and Rose E. DelleDonne. She grew up in Latrobe.
Rita married the love of her life, Joe, on Aug. 22, 1963. They had one son, Mark, and two grandchildren, Maura and Mark.
Rita was a fighter, defying the odds and surviving two brain aneurysms, giving her family precious decades to spend with her. She was a great cook, hosting many delicious family meals and gatherings. She loved to laugh and make people smile. She also really loved country star Blake Shelton, cute dogs and driving fast.
She spent decades working as an insurance adjuster for Crawford and Co. and Vanguard before retiring and focusing on her favorite job of being grandma. In her spare time, she taught Sunday school.
There was nothing Rita loved more than her family. She was a loving mother who never missed a single one of her son’s high school or college football games. She was especially proud of her son, Mark, for becoming a pilot and captain for Southwest Airlines.
Rita was a wonderful grandmother who was always ready to repair a torn stuffed animal or glue a broken Rescue Hero. She shared countless memories with her grandchildren, from weekend sleepovers at Gram and Pap’s house to summer vacations and holiday visits. She was also a devoted wife of 57 years.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Mark and his wife, Sharon; her granddaughter, Maura Zurick and her fiancé, Patrick Tyler, and her grandson, Mark Zurick.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated noon Tuesday in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg (Hempfield Township).
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, while visiting the funeral home and attending Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzhiemer’s Association. To donate or find more information about the association, go to https://www.alz.org.
