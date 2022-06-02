Rita A. Vadas D’Angelo, 87, of Latrobe passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home.
Born Sept. 24, 1934, in Snydertown, she was a daughter of the late John M. Vadas Sr. and Anna D. Novak Vadas.
Rita was an active member and longtime volunteer at St. John the Evangelist Church. A daily Mass attendee, she had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother and prayed the rosary daily. She was a member of St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers, the St. Vincent Seniors and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Society. Rita was an avid bingo player, enjoyed attending church festivals and playing in her card clubs, and spent many hours working on jigsaw puzzles. She was a great cook who always hosted Sunday dinners. Above all, she loved her family and the times they spent together.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard T. D’Angelo; a granddaughter, Molly D’Angelo; a brother, John M. Vadas Jr., and two sisters, Helen Winebrenner and Rosalia Osenkowski.
Rita is survived by “her seven angels,” Georgiana Gamberoni and her husband, James, of Millsboro, Delaware, Leonard D’Angelo and his wife, Jill, of Greensburg, Marie Shuey and her husband, Jeffrey, of Allentown, Thomas D’Angelo and his wife, Janet, of Greensburg, Anita Elder and her husband, Jack, of Latrobe, Karen Helensky and her husband, Michael, of Maryland and Toni Clark of Latrobe; a brother, James Vadas and his wife, Ann, of Latrobe; a sister, Mary Ann Whalin and her husband, Michael, of Latrobe; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rita’s family would like to extend their heartfelt and loving thanks to her beloved sister Mary Ann for all of her comfort, care and support. The family also sends a special thank-you to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice’s nurses.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
Inurnment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
