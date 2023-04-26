Richard W. Knupp, 82, of Ligonier died Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Richard W. Knupp, 82, of Ligonier died Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 14, 1940, in Ligonier, a son of the late King G. and Mary R. Knupp.
Dick was a true gentleman in every sense of the word.
He was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Ligonier and had served in the U.S. Army National Guard. A well-respected veteran of the steel industry, working for Teledyne Vasco and First Miss Steel Inc. for 38-plus years. With that knowledge, he built and owned Prime Metals and Alloys, a specialty scrap and melt facility, a lifelong dream.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Edward Knupp.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Phyllis Null Knupp; his children, Scott E. Knupp (Michele) of Ligonier, Brian K. Knupp (Terri) of Latrobe and Susan Mills (Scott) of Ligonier; his siblings Ronald Knupp, Donald Knupp, Emma Jean McLean and Merle Knupp; eight grandchildren, Beau Knupp (Steph), Callen Smith (Austin), Payton, Paxton and Tucker Knupp, Hunter, Cooper and Lucas Mills; a great-granddaughter, Aubrey Smith, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held June 22, 2023, at Ligonier Country Club.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ligonier Youth Baseball and Softball Association, P.O. Box 200, Ligonier PA 15658.
McCabe Funeral Home of Ligonier is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
