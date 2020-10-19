Richard Thomas Hauser Sr., 88, of Latrobe died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in UPMC Mercy.
He was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Latrobe, son of the late Charles C. Hauser and Nellie M. (Nestler) Hauser.
He was retired from Kennametal with 44 years of service, having worked as a furnace operator. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic minister for more than 10 years and enjoyed helping with the church picnic bingo, and was also a member of American Legion Post 515 and F.O.E. Eagles Aerie 01188. He served in the Army during the Korean War, in the military police in Germany.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, James and Robert G. Hauser, and a brother-in-law, Bill Adams.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anna Katharina (Siegerstetter) Hauser; three sons, Richard T. Hauser Jr. of Greensburg, James Patrick Hauser and his wife, Liz, of Jupiter, Florida, and Eric Raymond Hauser and his wife, Erica, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Jacob and Matthew Hauser; a sister-in-law, Hildegard T. Solick and her husband, Ben; many cousins in Germany, and a special friend, Dawn Bridge.
As per his wishes, there will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be held 10 a..m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in St. Vincent Basilica.
He will be buried in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.