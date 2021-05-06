Richard S. Terdle, 80, of Hostetter died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at home.
He was born Aug. 29, 1940, a son of the late Sylvester and Ann (Andrizal) Terdle.
Prior to retirement, he was a cement finisher with Cement Masons Local 526, Pittsburgh. Dick was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, Unity Township American Legion Post 982 and the Hecla Sportsmen’s Club.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Ray) Terdle; his son, Mark A. Terdle and his wife, Debra, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Aaron and Ryan Terdle of North Huntingdon and Ashley Giancola and her husband, Joshua, of Charleston, South Carolina, and several brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing.
