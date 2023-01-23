Richard S. Carbone, 70, of Latrobe died unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at UPMC Shadyside.
Rich is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ballash Carbone; his children, Courtney M. Hammer and Richard M. Carbone; their spouses, Kyle Hammer and Candace Carbone; grandchildren, Charlotte and Alessandra Hamme, and his siblings, Joanne Rich of Baltimore, Maryland, and Jack Carbone of Clarion.
Rich was born to John and Mary Carbone in 1952 in Latrobe. He retired from Omnova Solutions in Jeannette in 2015. A jack of all trades, Rich enjoyed working with his hands, building furniture, and traveling with his wife. A devoted family man he also enjoyed swimming with his children and grandchildren. Rich was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township and a life member of Marguerite Volunteer Fire Department.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation may be made to his grandchildren’s school, Christ the Divine Teacher School, 323 Chestnut St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Commented