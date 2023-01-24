Richard S. Carbone

Richard S. Carbone, 70, of Latrobe died unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at UPMC Shadyside.

Rich is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ballash Carbone; his children, Courtney M. Hammer and Richard M. Carbone; their spouses, Kyle Hammer and Candace Carbone; grandchildren, Charlotte and Alessandra Hamme, and his siblings, Joanne Rich of Baltimore, Maryland, and Jack Carbone of Clarion.