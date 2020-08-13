Richard R. “Ricky” Dick, 54, of Hunker died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, as a result of a tragic fall.
He was born Sept. 21, 1965, in Latrobe, a son of Kathleen “Katie” (Ankney) Dick of Latrobe and the late Donald F. Dick. He was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Class of 1984; he worked in construction and previously at Naser Foods. Ricky enjoyed drives in the mountains, and he loved dogs, dancing and steak.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Howard Dick and his wife, Tina, of Jeannette, Donald Dick and his wife, Pam, of Springboro and David Dick of Latrobe; his girlfriend, Sissy Greman of Hunker; two nieces; two nephews, and several aunts, uncles and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Because of the current restrictions, private funeral services for family were held in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, with his uncle, the Rev. A. James Ankney and the Rev. Tim Stradling officiating.
Interment followed in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
