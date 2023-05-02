Richard Morrow “Dick” Groat, 92, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Pittsburgh’s UPMC Presbyterian.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara (Womble) Groat, who passed away in 1990.
He is survived by his three daughters, Tracey Goetz and her late husband Lou, Carol Ann Groat and the late John Shovel, and Allison DeStefano and her husband, Paul; his six grandchildren, Elly Goetz, Mickey Goetz, Steve Scorpion, Tony DeStefano, Paul DeStefano and Ricky DeStefano, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Considered one of the greatest athletes Pittsburgh has ever produced, his sports accomplishments were surpassed only by his personal generosity, humility and warmth. Universally described as “the nicest and most humble Hall of Famer you’ll ever meet,” he always made time for autograph seekers and taking photos with fans.
He received induction into no fewer than five Halls of Fame: the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame (1975), College Basketball Hall of Fame (2007), WPIAL Hall of Fame (2008), National College Baseball Hall of Fame (2011) and the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame (2023).
He was born to Martin and Grace (Swalley) Groat on Nov. 4, 1930, in Wilkinsburg. At Swissvale High School, he starred in basketball, baseball and volleyball before attending Duke University on a basketball scholarship. He became a two-time All-American in both basketball and baseball for the Blue Devils. On the hardwood, Groat was named the 1952 National Player of the Year, when he averaged 26 points and 7.6 assists per game. On May 1, 1952, he became the first player at Duke to have his uniform number retired, and his No. 10 jersey still hangs in the rafters of famed Cameron Indoor Stadium.
On the diamond, Groat played shortstop and led the Blue Devils to a 31-7 record and their first College World Series appearance in 1952. He hit .370 and led the team in doubles, hits, RBI and stolen bases. He was a two-time winner of the McKelvin Award, given to the Athlete of the Year in the Southern Conference.
Groat agreed to sign with his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates prior to his senior season at Duke. He made his MLB debut with the Bucs in 1952, the same year he was selected No. 3 overall by the Fort Wayne Pistons in the NBA draft. He is one of only 13 athletes who played in both the NBA and MLB.
In 14 MLB seasons (spread across 16 years due to two years of military service), Groat hit .286 and made the All-Star team five times. In addition to the Pirates (1952-62), he played with the St. Louis Cardinals (1963-65), Philadelphia Phillies (1966-67) and San Francisco Giants (1967).
He was named National League MVP in 1960 after winning the batting title (.325 average) and helping the Pirates defeat the New York Yankees in seven games in the World Series. He earned another World Series ring as a member of the Cardinals in 1964, again beating the Yankees in seven games.
Groat would partner with Pirates teammate Jerry Lynch to convert an apple orchard into Champion Lakes Golf Resort near Bolivar (Fairfield Township). Opened in 1966, Groat remained a fixture at the course — considered one of the region’s most beautiful — until his passing.
Starting in 1979, Groat began a four-decade tenure as color analyst for Pitt men’s basketball, calling games alongside play-by-play announcer Bill Hillgrove. Together they formed one of the most beloved sports broadcasting tandems ever in Pittsburgh.
His most cherished broadcasting moment was the Panthers winning their first Big East Tournament championship in 2003 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
During those Big East tournaments, Groat and Hillgrove enjoyed hosting fans at Manhattan’s Rosie O’Grady’s, which became the unofficial headquarters for Pitt fans.
Even though a Duke graduate, Groat was a passionate ambassador for all things Pitt Athletics. “I’ve been a Pitt man my whole life,” he said. “This goes all the way back to when I was 5 years old.”
He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 45. Additionally, he was a 33rd-degree Mason and a member of the Syria Shriners and Pittsburgh Court 2, Royal Order of Jesters.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, and noon to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, in Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home Inc., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale, PA 15218.
A service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Wilkinsburg. EVERYONE TO PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Dick Groat Scholarship fund that benefits western Pennsylvania athletes through the University of Pittsburgh Athletics Department.
Online donations can be made here.
Additional donations can be made to the Duke University Athletics Department “In memory of Dick Groat” to the Iron Duke fund.
Online donations can be made here.
