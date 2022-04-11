Richard M. “Dick” Johnston, 85, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Ligonier, a son of the late Lawrence W. and Angeline (Over) Johnston.
Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Army and prior to retirement, he was a crane operator for Standard Steel in Latrobe. He also served as the steward for the VFW Post 3414 in Latrobe. He served as an officer and was a member of the board of directors of the Latrobe Federal Credit Union. He was also a member of the Lloydsville Sportsmen’s Club, the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 and the VFW Paul Lizza Post 3414. Dick was also a car buff, especially when it came to Chevys. “He had a good ride in life and was ready to go.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Frank Johnston, Mary Ida Johnston, Donald “Spike” Johnston, George Johnston and Sally Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah J. Shawley Johnston; two stepsons, Donald Pepple (Stacy) and Daniel Pepple (Lynn); a sister, Shirley Ludvik; his faithful dog, Buddy, and a number of grand-children, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Christine Florendo officiating.
Private interment will be in Donegal Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
