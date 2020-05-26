Richard M. “Rich” “Flipper” Balik Jr., 47, of Delmont passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria.
Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please observe all suggested safety precautions.
A funeral liturgy will be held Friday, May 29, at a time to be announced, in the funeral home with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, JCL, VG, officiating.
Burial will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.
A complete obituary will be posted in tomorrow’s edition. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
