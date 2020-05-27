Richard M. Balik Jr.

Richard M. “Rich” “Flipper” Balik Jr., 47, of Delmont passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital.
He was born Sept. 6, 1972, in Latrobe, to Richard M. Balik Sr. and Anita M. (Derry) Balik. He worked for Victory Automotive (formerly Kunkles), Delmont.
Rich’s whole life was dedicated to volunteering and helping people in the local communities. He served as a junior fireman at New Alexandria Station 77. At the age of 15, he became one of the youngest first responders in Westmoreland County, where he volunteered for Mutual Aid Ambulance at the New Alexandria station.
Rich graduated from Greensburg Salem High School in 1991. He attended St. Vincent College. In 1992, until 2003, Rich worked for Westmoreland Public Safety as a 911 dispatcher. He then began working at The New Team Kunkles Subaru in Delmont, which is now Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep, where he was currently employed.
He had previously served as chief for New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department Station 77 and Slickville Volunteer Fire Department Station 59. He was currently serving as chief of the Delmont Volunteer Fire Department Station 30. He was recently elected to serve as an officer of the Fire Chief Association of Westmoreland County.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Michael Balik Jr.; and his maternal grandmother, Louise A. Derry.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two children, Michael D. Balik and Trenton R. Balik; two aunts, Susie Androstic and Edie Lape and her husband, Donald; an uncle, Ricky Derry and his wife, Rhonda; cousins, Diane Barron and George Barron; great-uncle, Bill Vicelli and family; great-cousin, Betty Jean Vicelli; numerous cousins, great-nieces and -nephews, and a very dear friend, Lori Parker, and her three children, Will, Allen and Jessica.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, in the P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please observe all suggested safety precautions.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, in the funeral home, with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, JCL, VG, officiating.
Burial will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree. The Delmont Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Rich could always make a friend with everyone he would meet. He will always be remembered for his giving back to the communities and a kind heart that touched the hearts of so many people.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations of your time or money be made to Delmont Volunteer Fire Department. Checks made payable to Delmont Volunteer Fire Department can be sent to DVFD, c/o Richard M. Balik Sr., 1901 Lions Club Road, New Alexandria, PA 15670. He will see that they are delivered personally.
Commented