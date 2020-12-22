Richard Louis Jellison, 71, of Latrobe died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, with his loving wife by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Oct. 22, 1949, in Loyalhanna, a son of the late A. Gerald and Helen (Palek) Jellison.
Rich was a retired draftsman and CNC programmer from CK Composites in Mount Pleasant. He was a 1968 graduate of Derry Area Senior High School and attended Westmoreland County Community College. Rich loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends, and playing cards and board games with his family. He had a passion for genealogy and was a member of both the Latrobe Area and Derry Area historical societies.
In addition to his parents, Rich was predeceased by an infant brother.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Barbara (Sweeney) Jellison; loving daughters and sons-in-laws, Jennifer Fetter (Dennis) of Derry Township and Elizabeth Lenhart (David) of Ligonier. Rich adored, and was so proud of his grandchildren, Michael and Sarah Lenhart and Julianne and Benjamin Fetter. He is also survived by a sister, Marsha Disciascio (Donald), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rich’s family would like to thank all of their wonderful family and friends for their loving support during this difficult time. A debt of gratitude also to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their compassionate care for Rich over the last months.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Rich’s memory to Adams Memorial Library, The Hillman Cancer Center at Arnold Palmer Pavilion or Excela Health Home Care and Hospice.
Because of current restrictions, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of Rich’s life will be held when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
