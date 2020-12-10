On Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, Richard L. “Rich” Patterson, loving husband and father of four children, suddenly passed away at age 72.
Rich was born on Jan. 31, 1948, in Bellevue, to Robert and Helen (Woolslayer) Patterson.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Thiel College in Greenville in 1969. Rich started his own accounting firm, Patterson & Associates, in 1974 in Greensburg.
On Jan. 27, 1969, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol “Susie” Ann (Butz) Patterson. They raised four children, Chris, Mandy, Suzey and Patrick.
Rich had an unending passion for music. He was a devoted member of the Thiel Choir, Thiel Alumni Choir, Westmoreland Symphony Chamber Singers, Westmoreland Coral Society and St. James Choir. He was known for his generosity, humor, quick wit and compassionate spirit.
Rich was preceded in death by his father, Robert; his mother, Helen, and his brother, Arthur Patterson.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 51 years Carol; his four children, Big Chris Patterson, Mandy and Shane Wickson, Suzey Patterson, Patrick and Katie Patterson, and five grandchildren, Eric and Nathan Wickson, Kristofor and Benjamin Holsopple, and the newest addition to the family, Liam Patterson, and other extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Rich 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, in the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
Funeral services will be private.
Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 20 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Merakey/Allegheny Valley Schools at avs.merakey.org.
Rich’s family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg.
To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit www.pantalone.com.
Commented