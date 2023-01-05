Richard L. Razza, 75, of New Derry died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home.
Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 6:08 am
Richard L. Razza, 75, of New Derry died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home.
He was born May 29, 1947, in Latrobe, a son of the late Aldo A. and Mary (Rich) Razza.
Prior to retirement, Rich worked at the former ICI plant in Derry. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. Rich was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry. He enjoyed reading and sports.
Besides his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his brother, Armand D. Razza.
Rich is survived by his sister, Rosemary Connor and husband Donald of New Derry; sister-in-law, Mary L. Razza of Derry Township; seven nieces and nephews, Donna Bologna, Dina Razza (Greg), Dan Razza (Julie), Kelli Wege (Tim), Don Connor (Danielle), Dennis Razza (Lisa) and Mike Connor (Rachael); 16 great-nieces and great-nephews, Jenifer, Carly, Sydney, Connor, Garrett, Dominick, Anna, Reed, Ramsey, Joseph, Vincent, Angelina, Grace, Vada, Vincenzo and Grayson, and many cousins and friends.
A private memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, (724-694-8331).
Inurnment will be in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
