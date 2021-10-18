Richard L. Loring, 77, of Latrobe took his last ride to join his train friends in the sky on Friday morning, Oct. 15, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born April 11, 1944, in Derry, he was a son of the late Roy and Helen (Phillips) Loring.
Dick was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the U.S. Army in communications. He was a life member of the VFW Post 33 in Greensburg and a member of the Pennsylvania Railroad Technical & Historical Society for more than 50 years.
He was a retiree of Verizon with 30 years of service as a lineman, and a member of Communications Workers of America.
Dick is survived by his life partner of 35 years, and in his own words, the best thing that ever happened to him, Mary L. Pescatore of Latrobe; two daughters, Susan Dunlap of Simi Valley, California, and Tracy Dean and her husband, Christopher, of Simi Valley, and three grandchildren, Deborah Loring, Tyler Dean and Haylee Dean.
At Dick’s request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
