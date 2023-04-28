Richard K. Hutton, 80, of Greensburg passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Jan. 20, 1943, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Kenneth A. and Myrtle E. (Noakes) Hutton.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 8:39 am
Richard K. Hutton, 80, of Greensburg passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Jan. 20, 1943, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Kenneth A. and Myrtle E. (Noakes) Hutton.
Richard enjoyed hunting, gardening, and watching country Westerns and World War II movies.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James B. Hutton.
Richard is survived by his wife, Margaret Diane Chappell Hutton of Greensburg; daughter, Susan Hutton of Greensburg, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 1, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, in the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy Chappell officiating.
Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org; Derry Area Historical Society, 357 Pittsburgh St., Derry, PA 15627, or to Delmont Historical Preservation Society, 77 Greensburg St., Suite H, Delmont, PA 15626.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
