Richard Joseph Dominick, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home.
Rich was born Jan. 20, 1936, in Crabtree to the late Charles and Nellie (Keller) Dominick. He was one of nine children, one of whom died at birth.
On July 11, 1959, he married the love of his life, Loretta “Jeanne” Rosko of Syndertown. Together they raised two sons, Mark and Rob, and two daughters, Caren and Kristin.
Rich served in the 52nd Material Squadron of the U.S. Air Force from 1955 through 1957, during the Korean War era.
While his children were little, he enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and listening to Sunday polkas. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Latrobe Elks.
He was a hardworking man who always provided for his family. He worked for 30 years at Latrobe Die Casting Co. until its closure, then retired from Airo Die Casting in 2000. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed his time with his wife and family, helping to care for his grandchildren and attending all their sports and activities. He loved watching the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, “Jeanne” Dominick, and his siblings Anthony “Red” Dominick, Betty Dominick Maruca, Charlie Dominick, Eddie Dominick and Larney Dominick.
Rich is survived by his four children, Caren Kusma and her husband, Michael, of Greensburg, Mark Dominick and his wife, Janice, of Latrobe, Rob Dominick of Latrobe and Kristin Butina and her husband, Chad, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, Jordan and Taylor Kusma of Greensburg, Dr. Darrick Dominick and his wife, Danielle, of Erie, Kelsey Walker and her husband, Tyler, of Jeannette, Kassidi Dominick of Latrobe, Colton Dominick of Pittsburgh and Aidan and Sawyer Butina, both of Greensburg; his two great-grandchildren, Luka Dominick and Isabella Walker; his brother Ray Dominick; sister Tillie Monstrola; sisters-in-law, Betty Dominick, Lia Dominick, Martha Zoppetti and Veronica “Wayne” Watkins, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township, with graveside military service accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
