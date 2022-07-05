Richard J. Weiers, 55, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home.
He was born July 9, 1966, in Latrobe, a son of the late John Weiers and Hazel Jean Davis.
Richard was a self-employed electrician and also had several years of service as an electrician for Westmoreland Electric. He was a trustee at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, Latrobe. One of his favorite pastimes was golfing. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, whom he loved very much.
He is survived by his children, Ricky Weiers (Kaitlin), Josie Weiers (fiancé Nathan Lisbon) and Noah, John and Ava Weiers; his grandchildren, Kaden, Karson and Monroe; his siblings, Scott Weiers, Mary Jo McCracken, Becky Falbo (Carmen) and Lee Ann Wildey (Dave), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
