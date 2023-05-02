Richard J. Repko, 69, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born July 23, 1953, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John P. and Catherine Ann (Meloy) Repko.
Updated: May 2, 2023 @ 12:37 pm
Richard J. Repko, 69, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born July 23, 1953, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John P. and Catherine Ann (Meloy) Repko.
Richard was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. For 40 years, he was a maintenance foreman for Latrobe Parks and Recreation.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul J. Repko, and a sister, Mary Ellen Repko.
Richard is survived by six brothers, John P. Repko of Latrobe, David Repko of Unity Township, Michael C. Repko (Sharon) of Youngstown, Martin K. Repko (Mary) of Derry Township, Andrew W. Repko (Sandra) of Unity Township and Robert Repko (Tracey) of Unity Township; a sister, Ann E. Repko of Unity Township, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Greensburg Care Center for patiently taking care of Richard; Senior Life for the years they managed his health excellently, and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital’s medical team and doctors, especially his nurses, Mike, Trish, Satannia, Pauline and Travis — his care was outstanding.
At Richard’s request, there will be no public visitations or services. Interment is private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Latrobe Foundation, P.O. Box 110, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
