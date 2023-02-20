Richard H. Stahl, 75, of Latrobe died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Richard was born in 1947 to the late Richard and Thelma (Stumpf) Stahl of Latrobe.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Richard H. Stahl, 75, of Latrobe died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Richard was born in 1947 to the late Richard and Thelma (Stumpf) Stahl of Latrobe.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debra; four children, Emily (Thaddeus Taylor), Nathan, Megan (Jake Messmer) and Ryan, and three grandchildren, Gwen, James and Sam.
Richard received a bachelor’s degree in music from St. Vincent College, and a master’s degree in music education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. In his younger years, he worked at Troutman’s and also worked at Strickler’s Drug Store. He retired from the pharmacy at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital in 2013. He was also very active in music, having served as an organist for churches, including Christ United Church of Christ in Latrobe and St. Rose Parish in Derry Township. After retirement, Richard enjoyed sitting with his four-footed sidekick, Idgie, and getting lost in books. He also enjoyed spending time on the porch, watching the weather and trains with his son Ryan. Remember to appreciate your loved ones while they are here.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, with Pastor Bobbie Hineline officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local animal shelter or charity of one’s choice.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented