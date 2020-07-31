Richard Francis Smetanka passed away July 11, 2020, after a short illness in Gilbert, Arizona, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Latrobe, on April 24, 1934, the son of Michael J. Smetanka and Veronica (Fedinatz) Smetanka.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Jean (Kowalsky), and brother, Thomas S. Smetanka. Growing up on Chestnut Street, Richard was known by his friends as “Spinner.”
He is survived by brothers, Michael of Texas and John (Sandra) of Derry Township; Richard’s children, Richard (Cheri) and Danial of California, and Lisa (Steve) Wendt of Gilbert, Arizona. His grandchildren include Valerie, Emily and Chloe Smetanka, and Ellie, Cali and Nessah Wendt.
After high school, Richard was a barber in Latrobe until Uncle Sam drafted him into the U.S. Army. He returned to western Pennsylvania and graduated from Alliance College. His sales career in the medical/dental field took him to the West Coast, where he raised his family, but he always returned to Latrobe for family reunions, friends and of course banana splits and Pittsburgh sports events.
Because of COVID-19, his funeral mass was held on the patio of St Thomas More Church on July 23, with interment alongside his wife in Ascension Cemetery in Irvine, California.
