Richard F. McIntire of Ligonier passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, with his wife at his side. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Joyce Popp McIntire.
Born in Mapletown, he was a son of the late John Albert and Ruby Mae (Brown) McIntire.
Dick was a self-employed insurance broker who started in the business with AXA/Equitable Insurance and eventually started McIntire Insurance Services with his wife. He received his associate degree in business administration at Robert Morris.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Edmund Francis, John Jr., Ernest Denzil and Douglas Allen; two sisters, Betty Lou, and Kathryn (McIntire) Ganocy, and his four-legged kids Buckwheat, Kady and Bruno.
He is also survived by a sister, Shirley and her husband Robert Christman of Hershey; a sister-in-law, Margaret of Mifflintown; two sons, James and Richard and his wife, Jessica; daughter, Chrysta; two grandsons, Jacob and Kaleb; his beloved four-legged kids Max and Riley, who were his best friends; two AFS daughters, Monica Franco from Portugal and Luci Gombarcikova-Simova from Slovakia; two granddaughters and a grandson from Portugal; two grandsons from Slovakia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dick served in the U.S. Army and was so proud to serve his country. He was chair of the American Red Cross board, served on the board of the Ligonier Valley YMCA, and was a member of the Rotary Club of Ligonier. He and another Rotarian started Ligonier Rotary’s annual Palm Sunday Pancake Breakfast and chaired Ligonier Valley YMCA’s annual Golf Outing for more than 20 years. He loved the game of golf and was a member of Ligonier Country Club since 1981. His favorite sport was baseball and was an avid follower of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penn State Nittany Lions football, LV Rams football and Pittsburgh Steelers. Dick was easy going, loved life, enjoyed being with family and friends, was loved by everyone and will be truly missed.
A Celebration of Dick’s life will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse.
Arrangements are being handled by McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650; Veterans of Foreign Wars, 149 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
