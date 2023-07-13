Richard E. Williams, 81, of Fairfield Township passed away peacefully Monday, July 10, 2023.
He was born July 6, 1942, in Fairfield Township, a son of the late Evan and Edna (Hull) Williams.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 7:14 am
Richard was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of the Oak Grove Church of Christ. He enjoyed painting, riding around on his four-wheeler and fixing things, usually with duct tape.
Richard is survived by his wife, Joan Luther Williams; his children, Steven Williams of Ligonier, Sherri Painter (Randy), Stephanie Savage (Scott), all of Oklahoma, and Kim Williams of Latrobe; two stepchildren, Scott Horner (Karen) and Stephanie Horner; two brothers, James Williams of Alabama and Robert Williams (Mentha) of South Carolina; three sisters, Edna Heilman of Washington, Pennsylvania, Carol Wooten of Georgia and Mary Lou White (Bob) of Georgia; four grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Jim Heilman and Hershel Wooten; a sister-in-law, Jackie Williams, and two stepsons, Patrick Horner and Rex Allen Horner.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
