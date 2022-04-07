Richard E. McKelvey Jr., 85, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
He was born July 14, 1936, in Latrobe, a son of the late Richard E. and Henrietta (McDowell) McKelvey.
Known to friends and family as Dick, he graduated from Latrobe High School in 1954 before attending the U.S. Naval Academy for two years. After a brief family relocation to Michigan, where he worked as a draftsman for General Motors, Dick returned to Latrobe to marry his wife, Nancy, and begin a 42-year career at Kennametal. He also enjoyed a long-term association with the Boy Scouts of America, first as an Eagle Scout and later as a member of the Order of the Arrow, a longtime Scoutmaster of Troop 309 in Latrobe and finally as a commissioner for the Westmoreland-Fayette Council.
Dick was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe and participated in the church’s bowling and golf leagues. He also belonged to the Latrobe Elks and for many years made annual springtime golfing trips to Myrtle Beach with friends.
Later in life, Dick became interested in antique cars and joined the Western Pennsylvania and Laurel Highlands regional chapters of the Antique Automobile Club of America. He and his wife, Nancy, ultimately came to own a total of seven antique cars, which they enjoyed taking to car shows and driving on tours with their friends in the AACA chapters.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of nearly 65 years, Nancy J. Hall McKelvey; his son, Jeffrey R. McKelvey of Grand Rapids, Michigan; daughter, Beth Ann Bradley and husband William of St. Simons Island, Georgia; his brother, the Rev. Paul Thomas McKelvey and wife Karen of Ocean Pines, Maryland; two nephews, Scott and Tim McKelvey, and two sisters-in-law, Jeanne Miller and Janet Enos.
A memorial service at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe will be announced in the coming weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, 3435 State Route 30 East, Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.lhhc.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is in charge of arrangements.
