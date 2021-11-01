Richard D. Strayer Sr., 89, of Latrobe passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 18, 1932, in Blairsville, he was a son of the late Torrance D. and Mary A. (Hertz) Strayer.
Richard was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Prior to his retirement, he had been the owner and operator of the former Dick Strayer’s Auto Repair, Youngstown. He enjoyed square dancing, camping and traveling, but above all he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William and John Strayer, and three sisters, Margaret Wolford, Betty Monty and Mary “Jackie” McGinity.
Richard is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rose Kintz Strayer of Latrobe; four sons, Richard D. Strayer Jr. and his wife, Maureen, of Pittsburgh, Ronald D. Strayer and his wife, Robin, of Latrobe, Roger D. Strayer and his wife, Cindy, of Greensburg and Randall D. Strayer and his wife, Jennifer, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Richard D. Strayer III (Sarah), Shannon Barnickel (Tim), Dr. Eric Strayer (Paris), Dr. Megan Ferlic (Brett) and Jessica Strayer (Tim); two step-grandchildren, Chad Bender (Marcie) and Cory Bender (Tracy); seven great-grand-children, Emma, Avalyn, Savannah, Roman, Hailey, Tanner and Clover; two step-great-grand-children, Alea and Cody; a special niece, Kathy Clevenger, and several other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the AHN Home Health nurses, especially Grace, and to Heartland Hospice, for all of their kind and compassionate care shown to Richard and the family.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Entombment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 328, Youngstown, PA 15696.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
