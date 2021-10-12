Richard D. “Rick” McLean, 74, of Latrobe, formerly of Ligonier, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Nov. 6, 1946, to the late Mary Carns Ankney and the late Homer W. McLean.
Besides his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra J. Wagner.
He is survived by two sons, Allen McLean of Houston, Texas, and Richard McLean of Latrobe; his daughter, Julie McLean O’Mahony and husband Michael of Hilton Head, South Carolina; his brother, Ronald L. McLean of Ligonier, and nieces and nephews (all from Ligonier), Lon, Shawn, Jody, Bobbi, Ronale and Missy.
He was retired from Standard Steel and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He belonged to American Legion Post 982 in Unity Township, Lloydsville Sportsmen and the VFW of Ligonier.
Upon his request, there was no public visitation.
Interment was private.
McCabe Funeral Home, Ligonier, handled the arrangements.
www.mccabefuneralhomes pa.com
Commented