Richard D. “Rich” Porembka, 73, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 25, 1947, in Latrobe, a son of the late Joseph R. and Viola (Stepanic) Porembka.
Honorably discharged from the Pennsylvania National Guard, Rich was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, as well as the Greek Club in Snydertown and the Cooperstown Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club.
Prior to retirement in 2004, he was employed as the yard foreman by Dill Construction Co. in Latrobe (Unity Township).
Additionally, he was the longtime leader of the Joe Porembka Orchestra and current golden voice of the JPO Tribute Band. He enjoyed a sure bet, cold beer, keeping his cars clean, the lawn manicured, the garden weed free and a good round of golf with his brother Bob and his nephews. He loved his nieces and nephews like they were his own children, but most of all cherished being “Pap” to his grandson, Gunner, and granddaughter, Griffin.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Joseph R. Porembka Jr., his sister Eleanor Samella and brother-in-law Daniel Dominick.
Rich is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cookie Dominick Porembka; son, Michael; favorite daughter-in-law, Megan; grandchildren, Gunner and Griffin; his brother Bob (Charlene) Porembka; sister Patty (Tom) Repko; sisters-in-law, Connie (Rich) Baker, Donna Laskey and Kathy Dominick; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as his “special son,” Ryan Maher.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday in St. Rose Church, Latrobe (Derry Township), with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
