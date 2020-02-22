Richard D. Bates, 81, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
Born July 9, 1938, in Youngstown, he was a son of the late Richard D. and Emma (Shanefelter) Bates.
Richard was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel Co. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of the Unity Township American Legion Post 982. Richard loved the outdoors, whether it was riding his motorcycle, golfing with friends in various leagues, or hunting and fishing, especially walleye fishing at Lake Erie. He also was a skilled woodworker who built his own home. He was dedicated to his grandchildren, and loved following his granddaughter’s softball games. On Sundays, he enjoyed meals at Eat’n Park or Valley Dairy. He will be remembered as a good friend and neighbor with an even-tempered attitude.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Judith Anne Johnston Bates; two brothers, Marron and Donald Bates, and a nephew, Ronald Bates.
Richard is survived by two sons, Timothy J. Bates and his wife, Donna, of Greensburg and Christopher J. Bates and his wife, Elizabeth, of Melbourne, Florida; daughter, Jill A. Lisankis and her husband, James, of Johnstown; he was a loving “Pappy” to his five grandchildren, Alyssa, Ryan, Rachel, Tyler and Amy Bates; his great-granddaughter, Ariel, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Military service will be conducted 10:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Bethlen Communities, 125 Kalassay Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
Commented