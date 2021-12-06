Richard D. Ambrose, 94, of Ligonier died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Nov. 12, 1927, in Ligonier, a son of the late George Dewey and Blanche (Ferry) Ambrose.
Dick was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and belonged to the Fort Ligonier VFW Post 734. He retired from Kennametal and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. Dick was incredibly devoted to his family and loved cheering for Penn State Nittany Lions football.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandy Ambrose Oslosky; a granddaughter, Karen Howe; two brothers, Bert and Thomas Ambrose, and two sisters, Imogene Perry and Margery Shaw.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 64 years, Cherie Rubright Ambrose; his son, Richard D. Ambrose Jr. (Alice) of Ligonier; two daughters, Bonnie Ambrose Underwood of Lancaster, South Carolina, and Dee Ambrose-Stahl (Ron) of Stahlstown; a brother, James Ambrose (Victoria) of Ligonier; five grandchildren, Cody Underwood, Heather Roddy, Dennis Ambrose, Richard Oslosky and Alicia Oslosky; three great-grandchildren, Julijana and Bayleigh Marron and Violet Underwood, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating.
Private interment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a service 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
