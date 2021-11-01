Richard Carfang, 95, of Delmont passed away at home Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 15, 1926, in Dunningtown, a son of the late John and Adelia (Rossetti) Carfang.
Richard was a supremely generous son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was never happier than when in the company of his family. Richard co-founded and operated The Pond in Latrobe with his brother Edward from 1954-1998 and afterward with his sons Dennis and Dave. His marvelous hospitality extended to welcoming every friend and family member to his home with food, beverage and love. Many will recall how proud he was of his famous European pink tomatoes. He took great joy in sharing their seeds, plants and fruit with many.
He was a founding member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont, and the Knights of Columbus.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during World War II, and was a member of American Legion Post 18.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Marjorie Lomicka Carfang; a brother, Edward T. Carfang Sr., and Jill McMahon.
Richard is survived by three sons, Dennis (Joan) Carfang of South Carolina, Dan (Eileen) Carfang of Georgia and Dave Carfang of Delmont. He will be sadly missed by his grand-children, Jennifer (Kevin) Eckard of South Carolina, Julie (Jeffrey) Deason, Sarah (Jake) Young, Meghan (Zach) Brewster, all of Georgia, Lindsay (James) McLearen of Michigan and David and Casey Carfang and their mom, Tricia, of Mercer, and his 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his eight nephews and six nieces whom he held dear, especially Laura Saxton of Delmont, Edward T. Carfang Jr. of Delmont, John Carfang of North Huntingdon Township, Della Fait and their mother, Jessie Carfang of Delmont, who were instrumental in his care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Vaia Funeral Home Inc., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, PA 15626 (724-468-1177).
A funeral Mass for Richard will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont, with the Rev. John Foriska as celebrant. EVERYONE IS ASKED TO MEET AT THE CHURCH.
The family would like to thank the staff from Advantage Hospice and Comfort Keepers for the exceptional care they gave Richard.
