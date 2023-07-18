Richard C. Shrum, 82, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his home.
He was born Nov. 12, 1940, in Smithton, a son of the late Richard A. and Lucinda (Pearl) Shrum.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 7:12 am
Richard C. Shrum, 82, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his home.
He was born Nov. 12, 1940, in Smithton, a son of the late Richard A. and Lucinda (Pearl) Shrum.
Prior to retirement in 1998, Richard was employed by Teledyne Vasco with 35 years of service. He was an independent man who always found a way to work out any project or problem he came across. He was always willing to help out friends and family and was proud of the children he and his wife, Marilyn, raised.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 61 years, Marilyn Halsall Shrum; four children: Richard F. “Rick” Shrum (Shari), Suzanne Cesare (Tony), Steven T. Shrum (Brenda) and Brenda Shrum; four grand-children: Sydnee and Savanna Shrum and Nicholas and Brandon Bolton, and two sisters, Barbara DeWinter (Gary) and Nancy Rumshock (Bill).
Services and interment will be private.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Commented